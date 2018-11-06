Share:

ISLAMABAD : Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui termed ISO-9001:2015 certification for National Highway Authority as recognition of excellent quality performance of the authority on international level. As the chief guest, he was addressing ISO-9001:2015 NHA certification ceremony held at NHA headquarters in Islamabad on Monday, wherein the certificate was presented to Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik. “The construction experts and workers of NHA will have to work with more dedication to maintain and further improve this quality management system”, Siddiqui stressed.Senior officers from Ministry of Communications and NHA were also present on this occasion. Secretary NHA Saeed Ahmad Malik was the focal person of this project.Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said that motorways and national highways built by NHA played pivotal role in socio-economic uplift of the country, adding that obtaining the ISO-9001:2015 certificate was an ample proof of NHA quality performance.

He expected that the NHA’s engineers and workers would perform duties in a more professional manner to maintain this honour.

He congratulated NHA, its construction experts and workers for this award.

Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik on this occasion said that the NHA undertook concrete steps for bringing transparency in its system and to bring it at par with international standards. Resultantly, NHA remained successful in achieving such high performance certificate, he said. He further said that the NHA was also seeking ways and means to increase its revenue and to further expand its network.

Dr Irfan gave a detailed briefing on ISO standards and its compliance by NHA. Dr Shafiq Ahmad served as the project manager for introducing quality management system in the NHA.