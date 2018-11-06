Share:

RAMALLAH - The Palestinian Authority (PA) slammed on Monday the Israeli decision to advance a bill that would allow Israeli military courts to punish Palestinian prisoners convicted of killing Israelis by death penalty . Yousef Al-Mahmoud, Palestinian government spokesperson, said in a press statement that the green light given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to press ahead with this law is “an open call for incitement to kill, execute and to massacre Palestinians.” He said the “Netanyahu and his followers shall be held responsible for the consequences of this horrible decision and for how it flagrantly breaches international and humanitarian laws and norms.”

The spokesman also urged the international community to shoulder responsibility towards the protection of the Palestinian people and push towards ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

According to Israeli media reports, a Knesset committee will begin preliminary discussions on preparing the law for the first reading after Netanyahu has reportedly given his blessing to advance a bill that seeks to punish Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis with death penalty .