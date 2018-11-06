Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Seasoned Kashmiri politician, president of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) and opposition member of AJK Legislative Assembly, Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan who died of brain haemorrhage on Sunday, has been laid to rest in presence of thousands of mourners at his native village Kot Matay Khan in Rawalakot District of Poonch division on Monday. Khalid, 71, was buried next to the grave of his father - the founding president of AJK Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, who served as president of the state four times, our AJK Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao reported.

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Muhammad Saeed Yousaf led the funeral that was attended among others by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Acting AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, former AJK prime minister Chaudhry Abdul Majid, Speaker AJKLA Shah Ghulam Qadir; AJK Ministers - Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir, Mushtaq Minhas, Chaudhry Masood Khalid, Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz, Dr Najib Naqi, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Ch Yasin Gulshan, Chief Justice AJK High Court M Tabbasum Aftab Alvi, former president JKPP Syed Nishat Kazmi and a large number of people from all walks of life from across Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

It was state holiday as the AJK government announced the holiday for schools and government offices on Monday as mark of respect to former legislator and scion of Sardar Ibrahim Khan family. Speaking to mourners at Kot Matay Khan, ancestral village of Sardar Khalid Ibrahim, President Masood Khan said with the death of Sardar Khalid Ibrahim people of Azad Kashmir have been deprived of a person of great principles and impeccable integrity. He said that Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan always sided with truth, honesty and fair play as he did not believe in regional or any other kind of prejudice. He did politics of moralities and remained stick to his principles till his death. Terming death of Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan as a great loss of the people of Azad Kashmir, President Sardar Masood Khan said he was the staunch supporter of Kashmir’s liberation from Indian subjugation and its accession to Pakistan.