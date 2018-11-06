Share:

ISLAMABAD - Debate on the agreement between the government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Monday resulted in verbal brawl among the treasury and opposition lawmakers.

Exchange of heated arguments was about to turn into a fistfight when the chair adjourned the hearing for the day.

Abusive language, threats, attempts of physical attacks between two young members from ruling PTI and opposition PPP compelled the chair to immediately adjourn the proceedings.

PTI MNA Abdul Majeed Khan and PPP’s Syed Rafiullah, using abusive language, were close to engage in a scuffle when other lawmakers from both the sides of the aisle grabbed them.

Senior lawmakers from treasury and opposition benches with the help of sergeant-at-arms were seen active to control the situation but both the members continued using harsh words against each other.

The speaker, before reading out adjournment, repeatedly warned them both but his warnings and advice from their party’s colleague could not stop them from creating rumpus. Even, they issued threats to each other while leaving the House.

The hullabaloo started in the middle of PPP MNA’s speech Shazia Marri, as she was repeatedly interrupted by PTI’s Abdul Majeed Khan.

Marri, in her speech, termed the deal between the government and the TLP protesters as a surrender document.

In a not so veiled taunt to prime minister’s surname (Niazi), she compared the agreement to the surrender document signed by Gen AAK Niazi in the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

The PTI lawmaker got infuriated over this and he asked her not to use such insulting references.

PPP’s Syed Rafiullah, a backbencher, harshly warned the PTI MNA to stop interrupting the speech of his party colleague. He even did not shy from using abusive language against the opponent party’s member.

After receiving a similar counter verbal attack, the PPP member rushed to physically attack Abdul Majeed - crossing benches and dodging his colleagues who tried to stop him.

This ugly situation prevailed for around 10 minutes, forcing the speaker to adjourn the House.

The House after the question-hour session witnessed a chaotic situation, as the legislators from both sides were seen exchanging remarks against each other in their speeches.

Earlier, the opposition strongly criticised the government for ‘mishandling the situation’ and not taking the Parliament into confidence by the prime minister and state minister for interior.

They were of the view that PM Imran Khan’s speech (about protesters) was negation of the agreement signed between the government and the protesting party.

PML-N MNA and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly criticised the government for not taking the House into confidence.

“We were expecting from prime minister to take the House into confidence today,” said Abbasi, asking about the repercussions of agreement.

Another PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah said that government response to this important matter was immature and non-serious.

“The government mishandled the situation, as the public suffered for three consecutive days,” he said and used some words about the PTI which were expunged by the chair.

Taking part in debate, PPP’s Shazia Marri asked government to take them into confidence about the security of judges and Aasia Bibi.

“Still there is a fear in the minds of people. Government should remove the doubts and fear among public,” she said, lauding the Supreme Court’s judgement in this matter.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, responding to the concerns of the opposition, said that the government had not used force to disperse protesters as suggested by the opposition.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri claimed that the government controlled the situation in ‘just three days’ by entering into agreement with the protesting party.

“Unlike the Faiazabad sit-in [during PML-N rule], the PTI had controlled the situation in three days,” he said, mentioning that the government would keep an eye on situation in future to avoid unrest.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Ali told the House that Prime Minister Imran Khan and State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi would take the house into confidence on different matters.