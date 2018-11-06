Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to Malaysia in the coming days as he bids to overcome economic crises in the country with minimum reliance on the International Monetary Fund.

Senior government officials told The Nation that the PM would seek investment and a ‘mini-package’ from Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad during his visit, a date for which will be finalised soon. One official said that Malaysia was not expected to offer a good package like Saudi Arabia, so Imran Khan would be content with some investment along with a ‘mini-package.’

“There could be some investment promises and may be some money as balance of payment support like Saudi Arabia. We are expecting some money from United Arab Emirate also so dependence on the IMF could be minimised,” said the official. Another official said that the PM would also ask the Malaysian leader to offer job opportunities to Pakistanis which will share the country’s economic burden.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had expected a Saudi Arabia-like package from China when he flew to Beijing last week for a 3-day visit but there was no immediate commitment. However, Beijing promised to ‘take care’ of the ally. The currency swap arrangement between the State Bank and People’s Bank of China was extended by 3 years.

Last month, Pakistan took a big step forward to avert the IMF programme as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia agreed to provide $3 billion for one year as balance of payment support and a further one-year deferred payment facility for oil payments up to $3 billion. Economists calculated the impact of the support at $12 billion. PM Khan said that the assistance from Saudi Arabia will help ease the financial pressure on Pakistan and also bring government in a position not to burden people with more tough economic measures. He said: “We have got an amazing package from Saudi Arabia... which has taken off the burden.”

He added: “If we had gone to the IMF directly, we’d have to borrow more money and that would have meant tougher conditions which would further burden salaried class and poor segments of society. But now we are in a better position.”

The Prime Minister asked the people not to worry as they would steer the country out of the economic crisis as he hinted at securing similar economic assistance from ‘two more’ friendly countries for which negotiations were in progress. He said, “I will get back to you with more good news soon.”

The other friendly country is Malaysia where the PM is expected to fly next week. He has already discussed economic issues with Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohammad over the telephone.

An IMF team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on November 7 to negotiate the programme, likely to cover a period of 3 years. The Institute of International Finance in its latest report said that a potential IMF programme for Pakistan could be valued at $15 billion. The IIF expects an agreement on a 3-year IMF programme of $15 billion by end of this year.

Finance Minister Asad Umar earlier said that the IMF would be asked for a $12 billion package while another $5 billion would be sought from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. But with the Saudi support, the IMF loan may be reduced or skipped completely, if the PM also succeeds in attaining the financial packages from China, Malaysia and the UAE.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf formed the federal government in August, pledging to bring a ‘change’ in its election campaign. There had been massive criticism against the government after Imran Khan and Asad Umar announced to borrow money from international financial institutions to improve the country’s economy. Opposition parties refer to the PTI’s promises in the election campaign that borrowing money was against the integrity of the nation.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, who is leading Pakistan’s delegation to the 18th Session of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers being held at Antalya, Turkey, reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment and continued support for achieving the objectives of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation.

Speaking at the plenary session of the meeting yesterday, the Minister of State highlighted the role being played by Pakistan in the D-8 for the realisation of its vision, including as its Chair from 2012-2017.

In order to achieve tangible progress, he called for speedy implementation of agreements signed under the D-8, in particular in context of preferential trade; developing small and medium enterprises; simplification of customs and visa matters; and cooperation in increasing communication linkages. He also underscored the need for increasing the intra-D-8 trade.

Azhar took the opportunity to showcase the ‘business-friendly’ policies of the government of Pakistan, and availability of numerous investment opportunities as well as human resources. He also highlighted the projects underway in Pakistan as part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative.

He underscored that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the new government in Pakistan was fully committed to building a changed, reformed and ‘New Pakistan’, by improving framework of transparency and accountability, enhancing ease of doing business, and upgrading governance structures.

The Minister of State for Revenue also interacted with the Foreign Minister of Turkey on the sidelines of the meeting and had a bilateral meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia. During these interactions, views were exchanged on increasing trade and commercial cooperation, both in the bilateral context as well as under the umbrella of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, said a foreign ministry statement.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Mohammed Syrus Sajjad Qazi was also part of Pakistan delegation.