GUJRANWALA - A teenage mentally-challenged girl was raped by a youth here in Wazirabad area on Monday.

According to police sources and the family, 18-year-old Kousar was alone in the house when the suspect identified as Mudassar barged into the house and raped the disabled girl. The girl was shifted to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala for medico-legal formalities. The Wazirabad Police have registered a case against the youth and started further investigation.

SEMINARY STUDENT TORTURED

A seminary student was brutally tortured by his teacher allegedly for entertaining one day leave without prior intimation. According to the family, 14-year-old Ehsan did not attend the seminary the other day. On Monday when he went to the seminary, his teacher Qari Amjad tortured him severely with a rod as punishment for the leave. Resultantly, Ehsan got unconscious and was rushed to DHQ hospital for treatment.