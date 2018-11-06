Share:

ISLAMABAD - Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are vital in improving the quality of life for people in developing countries. Microfinance institutions support these MSMEs by loaning small amounts of capital to support cash cycles during production/service cycle or finance capital requirements. This allows low income individuals to scale up their own businesses, earn better income and benefit their communities.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) aims to facilitate growth of priority sectors of the economy due to their significant contribution towards gross domestic product (GDP), employment generation and poverty alleviation. Studies highlight that the majority of MSMEs operating worldwide are unable to reach their maximum potential due to limitation of resources. Thus, enhanced access to finance to micro entrepreneurs can have far reaching effects on the uplift of MSMEs, providing an opportunity to increase business scale and improve revenues.

Muhammad Asghar Jilani is a micro entrepreneur based in Rahimyar Khan. He had vast expertise in marketing. Upon identifying a business opportunity in his area, he decided to set up his own small water purification plant during 2015. Asghar was able to initiate a small facility, however, he needed investment to amplify the scale of his business. He searched for different opportunities to get an investment that could help him to improve his business.

Then in 2016, he heard of Pakistan’s leading micro credit lending institution - Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL). With the help of KMBL’s financing solution, he invested in setting up a state of the art quality lab for the reverse osmosis plant. Over the course of time, Asghar used further loans to install automated water dispensers and kept improving his set up. Access to funds for investment provided his business a good head start and enabled him to secure great returns from this investment. At the moment, his enterprise employs 5 people and is rendering a great service to the area – providing clean water at an affordable price.

This is an example of how micro credit loans offered by financial institutions to the marginalized segments of society can help them become an integral part of their community. Growth of globally competitive MSME sector, through an encouraging environment and support services, serve as a locomotive of sustainable growth for national economy. Asghar is one example of how microfinance institutions and banks today are working in parallel to the MSME sector and are growing in tandem.