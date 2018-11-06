Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed at his office here on Monday. Additional Director Sports Zubair Butt and Cricket Coach Faisal Pirzada were also present on the occasion. Addressing the meeting, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the university wanted to promote sports as it engaged youth in positive and healthy activities. He said that the university will establish cricket club and academy for providing a platform to the youth so that they may improve their performance. He requested Misbah to guide and help PU cricket team as the university wants to produce players of international level. “Our university will conduct sports week by the end of this month in which 25 universities will participate,” he said. Misbah appreciated the efforts of the PU administration and said that the university’s players were full of talent as the admissions on sports basis had been made purely on merit basis. He said that he will extend his support for establishment of PU Cricket Club and for the betterment of PU cricket team.–Staff Reporter