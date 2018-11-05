Share:

Earlier this month the PTI government announced a scheme ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’ to help the poor residents of the country who do not have financial support to build homes for them. As before it was declared that in the first phase of the ambitious housing project, five million houses will be built in seven districts of the country Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Islamabad and Faisalabad over the next five years.

Most interesting point is that the registration process for the ‘Housing Programme’ kicked off on Monday, drawing a massive public response. A news claimed that the aspirants can download forms and can submit those with their respective housing programme offices till December 21, along with Rs 250 fee and only one person per family will be eligible to apply for the scheme. We believe that the programme would not only help the poor to realise their dream of a shelter but also can be source to start a peaceful and comfortable life. We do believe that the poor people had been deprived of their basic rights in the past but it is hoped that present government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) would ensure protection of their rights and lives.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat, October 24.