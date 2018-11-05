Share:

YN-Texas-A young newlywed couple have died in a helicopter crash hours after their wedding.

Will Byler and his wife Bailee Ackerman Byler died on Sunday about 12am local time about an hour and a half after leaving their wedding in Uvalde, Texas, KSAT 12 reports.

The couple were both students at Sam Houston State University in their senior year, according to the campus newspaper the Houstonian. “We ask that you keep the Byler and Ackerman families in your thoughts and prayers,” the paper wrote on Facebook. Madi Wagner, a friend of the couple, wrote on Facebook about the tragedy surrounding their deaths within hours of their “fairytale wedding”.

“This morning, the family received word that their helicopter they had left the wedding in the night before, had crashed into the mountain side a few miles from the ranch,” she wrote.

“I am having a hard time comprehending this whole situation, but I have not once asked why.

“These two spent their last day on this earth celebrating with their most cherished loved ones – I believe it truly was the best day of their lives. “I am so saddened by this news, but now Mr and Mrs Byler will join our Jesus in heaven and have the most abundant marriage with no troubles, no temptation, no worries.” Eric Smith, another friend of the couple, wrote he is “absolutely devastated”. He added the couple crashed into a hill about 1.6 kilometres from the family’s ranch and the pilot on board, Jerry, also died.

Mr Smith also wrote the post just 10 hours after sharing photos of himself at the “beautiful wedding”. The National Transport Safety Bureau is investigating the crash but is yet to release any details.-