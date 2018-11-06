Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority in line with the austerity drive launched by the incumbent government fetched Rs213.7 million by selling 201 vehicles at its headquarters and regional offices.

The weeklong auction process concluded on Monday with the last auction held at Gilgit office of the NHA where 19 vehicles were auctioned for Rs4.51 million.

Earlier, the NHA auctioned 62 vehicles at its head office in Islamabad; 15 at its regional office located at Peshawar; 9 at Abbottabad, 24 at Lahore, 14 at Multan, 10 at Sukkur, 13 at Karachi and 35 at Quetta. The auctioned vehicles also included 42 luxury vehicles.

On the other side, the circles concerned inside the authority consider the said auction as a ‘cheap publicity stunt’ used by the State Minister for Communication because according to them, the auction process was a routine matter.

To substantiate their argument, the officers said that only during the last three years under the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the authority had auctioned 543 vehicles and earned Rs303.2 million, then how the incumbent state minister could claim credit for the routine auction of 219 vehicles this time, they said.

The NHA besides auctioning the vehicles is also pursuing a 75 days plan to end the encroachments from its right of the ways while also taking practical steps to achieve the target of planting 180,000 saplings along the NHA network.

According to details, plantation is underway along Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway, Pindi Bhattian-Gojra Motorway, Hazara Expressway and Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway and the same would be continued till December 7.

Meanwhile, the anti-encroachment drive against about 2,897 encroachment points at different locations to clear the right of way includes 310 locations in D.I. Khan, 40 in Hyderabad, 70 in Multan, 150 in Bahawalpur, 983 in Rahim Yar Khan, 100 in Batkhela, 24 in Wazirabad, 45 in Lahore, 950 in Rawalpindi and 200 locations in Swat.

Sources revealed that the NHA had failed to start anti-encroachment drive along N-95 in Sawt due to a stay order granted by the Peshawar High Court.

The officers inside the authority claimed that the road infrastructure-related projects were not the preference of present government and by doing anti-encroachment and plantation drives, the NHA was only trying to give a perception of ‘looking busy’.

“Our primary function is to construct and maintain the national highways and motorways but the government is busy on useless things”, a senior officer commented, adding, “Government is not paying attention on core issues as our liabilities have reached to around Rs30 billion and we received only Rs8 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the current year so far.”