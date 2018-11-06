Share:

OTTAWA - One person was killed after two planes collided mid-air over the Canadian capital city’s west end Sunday morning. The collision occurred just after 10 am Sunday near Carp airport, which is some 38 kilometers west of downtown Ottawa. The small plane hit the bottom of the other big plane and crashed into a field about five kilometers far from Carp airport, but the big one, a twin-engine 11-seat Piper Cheyenne carrying two people, was safely rerouted to land at Ottawa International Airport.

The killed was in the crashed aircraft at the scene. No one on the plane, which landed at Ottawa International Airport sustained minor damage on its right landing gear, was injured, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.