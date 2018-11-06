Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ch Monday said that Pakistan and China had signed an agreement to trade in Chinese Yuan instead of US dollar.

“Current trade volume of Pakistan and China stood at 15 billion dollars and the switch from the US dollar to Chinese Yuan would help save country's dollar reserves in the State Bank of Pakistan”, he said while addressing a news conference at PID’s regional office here.

The minister claimed that Pak-China relations had moved beyond the CPEC as China had not only extended its support to Pakistan’s currency, it was also pledged to cooperate in agriculture and industrial sectors. He said that Chinese support in establishment of industrial zones in the country would help create new jobs besides generating economic activity.

He said Federal Finance Minister Asad Umer and Planning Minister had more details to divulge on their return to the country.

The minister termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's China visit a great success which had opened up new vistas of cooperation on the economic and strategic fronts.

“It was as successful as that of Saudi Arabia in terms of economic and technical cooperation”, he said.

He also informed the media that Pakistan had signed a historic pact with China on strategic relations which were decades-old and of great value.

Fawad said that Pakistan had also achieved another milestone in space cooperation with China as the first Pakistani astronaut would be sent to the space with the help of Chinese Space Programme in 2022.

In a lighter vein, the information minister said that all miscreants involved in last week’s lock down of cities and some politicians should be sent to the space with no provision to return.

Talking about the damage done to the public property during the country-wide protests, the minister said that miscreants would be dealt with as per law.

“The interior ministry has asked the provincial governments to send their reports about acts of violence by Monday midnight”, he said, adding that action would be taken against those who destroyed public and private property during the three-day long agitation. He assured that the government would compensate the losses suffered by the citizens during the protests.

Fawad lamented that certain elements were using religion for political motives. He said they were devoid of morality and the ethics taught by the religion. Referring to a video showing protestors looting a child selling bananas on a push cart [which went viral on social media], the minister questioned their moral standards.

Also, the banana vendor appeared before the media after the minister’s news conference to tell the tale of that incident. He said his primary concern at that horrifying moment was to safe himself and his cart from the protestors.

"The way they (protesters) pulled out rickshaw drivers out of their vehicles to set them on fire and mistreated women by dragging them out of their cars and then setting them alight is enough proof of their moral values”, he said, adding that such elements had nothing to do with the religion."

He reiterated that PTI’s government was following the model of the State of Madina wherein the minorities as well as other citizens had their constitutional rights.

The minister also thanked the opposition parties especially the PPP and the PML-N for what he called showing "maturity" in the whole affair. “They have sent a message to the world that Pakistan is united on such issues”, he averred.

Replying to a question, the information minister said that the government did not believe in media censorship. He hoped that social media channels would cooperate to stop online hate speeches. Fawad said that government had reached an understanding with the Facebook to take action against account holders spreading hate speech. But there is no agreement with Twitter to monitor accounts promoting religious hatred, he added.

Answering a question, Fawad Ch said the government had no option but to end the protests through negotiations as the using force would have resulted into several deaths. He insisted that Punjab government should be given credit for negotiating an amicable settlement of a sensitive issue. He, however, agreed that the state will have to look for a permanent solution to such incidents, adding that a few thousand people could not be allowed to shut down cities at their will.