SHANGHAI - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan will be made an ideal destination for foreign investment which will lead the country towards a better future for its people.

The PTI-led government is taking steps to make country a more conducive and competitive market for businesses and investments, he said while addressing opening ceremony of China International Import Expo (CIIE) here on Monday.

About the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister said it would serve as a vital link for the two countries to the Middle East and Central Asian Republics and open fresh investment avenues, new markets and vistas.

In his address as a key-note speaker at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, he said as the Belt and Road Initiative gives shape to a global community of shared interests, this expo will help spread dividends of freer trade, among more closely integrated economies.

Imran Khan, who is on a four-day official visit to China on the invitation of President Xi Jinping, is in Shanghai on the second leg of his visit, where Pakistan has set up a pavilion to showcase its products.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Karakoram Highway in Pakistan merges into a network of modern highways that are part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and link to the deep sea port of Gwadar - where it converges with the Belt and Road.

The prime minister said the CPEC also would not only have an impact on Pakistan, but also on the economies of the entire region. He said it shall cut distances and costs, bringing much needed resources to producers, and new products to consumers.

“CPEC is a mechanism to forge even closer connectivity between the Middle East and China, and between Central and South Asia.”

He said Pakistan was a leading exporter of sports goods, medical instruments and IT products and with a promising 100 million human resource, under the age of 35, the country has a rich potential, and was an attractive place for foreign investors.

Imran Khan said his government has initiated deep and meaningful reforms to ensure transparency and accountability and provide seamless smart solutions for the government and the people.

“We are committed to improving our framework of transparency and accountability, leveraging technology for seamless, smart solutions for business and governance.”

He said Pakistan was blessed with an abundant array of resource ranging from mineral riches to fertile lands, to the wealth of renewables and the most diverse landscape with twelve climate zones.

“Our Industry is already producing high end textiles, sports goods, engineering goods, IT services and medical technologies including surgical instruments. But by far, our greatest and most promising resource is human. We have 100 million Pakistanis below the age of thirty five-a young vibrant population.”

The PM said the New Pakistan will be a more conducive and a more competitive place for transacting business.

Khan said “at a time when the international trade system is under attack, when unilateral commercial benefits are being sought aggressively by some, and when protectionism is on the rise, we take great comfort in President Xi’s courageous affirmation: ‘The doors of China’s Opening Up will never shut; but will only open ever wider’.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to the government of China for the warm hospitality and participation in the Shanghai Expo.

Earlier Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan and other world leaders at the opening ceremony of the expo.

Around 172 countries, regions and international organizations from five continents are showcasing their development achievements and international image at the first China International Import Expo.

More than 3,600 companies from different countries will hold discussions and seek common development with over 400,000 purchasers from China and overseas during the event.

Khan, Medvedev meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev on Monday agreed to enhance bilateral relations in diverse areas as well as cooperation on multilateral fora, particularly the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The two leaders who met in Shanghai on the sidelines of China import expo also exchanged views on regional issues including the situation in South Asia and Afghanistan.

The meeting took place in a cordial and friendly atmosphere during which the two prime ministers expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of the bilateral relations, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

Reviewing the ongoing economic, trade, defence and energy cooperation, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that the two sides should explore complementarities to maximize mutual benefit.

Explaining his government’s priorities, he underlined the importance of increasing economic cooperation with the Russian Federation and invited the Russian investments in energy sector in Pakistan.

The Russian prime minister congratulated Khan on his election and underlined the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations, especially in view of the changing regional dynamics.