Islamabad - Deputy Speaker National Assembly and Vice President Board of Governors Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services Qasim Khan Soori said that in parliamentary system of government, Parliament is considered centre of democracy.

He said that Parliament is an important constitutional institution for legislation, government oversight and public representation. He was addressing inaugural ceremony of 5th NPDC at PIPS Monday. The He said basic responsibility of the Parliamentary staff was to assist the people’s representatives in legislation, research and other important issues. The deputy speaker said the people of the country had lot of expectations from the Parliament. He said that PTI had taken reign of the government in such difficult circumstances when the country was facing lot of challenges and under burden of 30 thousand billion rupees loan.

He said that during the last 10 years, loans of Rs24,000 billion was taken which was spent on debaucheries of the ruling class and corruption instead of welfare of the people and development of the country.

Executive Director PIPS Zafarullah Khan addressing the ceremony said that this training programme was designed keeping in view intellectual and professional challenges faced by parliamentary functionaries in performing their duties. He said that the officers from National Assembly, Senate, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and legislative assemblies of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan were participating in the course.