KARACHI-Parwaaz Hai Junoon continues its magical run at the local and International box office since its release on Eid-ul-Azha.

The film has received an overwhelming response from audiences across the globe and after smashing all local records in its genre, PHJ receives yet another milestone by becoming the first Pakistani film to be commercially released in Saudi Arabia.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, HUM Films organized a special premiere of the film at VOX Cinema, Riyadh Park Mall.

In attendance were the lead cast of the film Hamza Ali Abbasi and Hania Amir, H.E Dr. Awwad S. Alawwad (Minister of Culture and Information SA), Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan H.E Nawaf Saeed Bin Al Malkiy, H.E Vice Admiral (Retd) Khan Hasham Bin Saddique, Ambassador of Pakistan, Advisor to the Minister of Information Fahim Bin Hamed Al Khaled.

The attendees were impressed by the film’s fascinating visuals, picturesque beauty of Pakistan and engaging script and the perfect blend of action, thrill, romance and patriotism, terming PHJ as the perfect launchpad for Pakistani films in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani television content such as Humsafar and ZindagiGulzar Hai along with others has garnered tremendous response in the region. This makes Saudi Arabia potentially a huge market for Pakistani films as well. The commercial release of PHJ is indeed a momentous occasion for the fledgling local film industry which constantly needs new markets for its growth. PHJ’s public premiere will be held next week at the VOX Cinema, Riyadh Park Mall.