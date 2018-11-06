Share:

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes of various development sectors with an estimated cost of 3183.919 million rupees. The said schemes were approved in the 2nd meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2018-19, presided over by Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Habib ur Rehman Gilani. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.– INP