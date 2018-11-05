Share:

Islamabad-The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) harassment committee has found its nursing college instructor guilty of ‘blackmailing and threatening’ female students, The Nation learned on Monday.

Sources informed The Nation that the inquiry committee report given to the hospital administration presents contradicting observations in its explanations.

“The committee in its report submitted on October 13 recommended necessary action against the accused while on October 25 rescued itself from giving a penalty to the accused,” said a senior official.

A female student of the nursing college had in the previous month lodged a complaint against the instructor, Mohammad Tahir, for harassing her since the last one year. Meanwhile, the hospital administration instead of taking strict action against the harasser was trying to shelve the issue.

Sources informed The Nation that the inquiry committee formed to probe the harassment charges on Mohammad Tahir observed that the instructor was frequently involved in misusing his position and taking undue favors from the female students.

The three-member inquiry committee comprising Prof. Anjum Khawar (Chairperson Harassment Committee), Dr Nadeem Haider and Prof. Nasira Waseem has submitted its report to the Join Executive Director (JED) PIMS, Dr. Ejaz Qadeer and recommended to take action on the observations.

The inquiry report available with The Nation said that the committee, based on the available evidence which primarily consists of interviews of the faculty members and written statements observed that ‘Mr Tahir has been using his position and connections to blackmail and threaten students’.

The report also said that the accused Mr Tahir was giving undue favors to some of the students, which he himself admitted in his statement. The committee also has proof of this.

The committee observed that as per statements of some of the faculty members, such incidents were previously brought to their knowledge; however they could not bring it to the notice of higher authorities due to pressure by the college administration.

The committee also reported that the complainant didn’t produce the objectionable telephonic record against the accused.

The committee in a reply to PIMS administration said that “since the committee has no means or authority to retrieve the telephone record, no penalty can be levied on the accused in this particular case”.

It also stated that referring to the other observations made during the investigation, do not directly provide evidence for this case.

The committee submitted these observations to the competent authority to take appropriate action. Penalizing for previous follies does not fall in the sphere of this committee; it is prerogative of the competent authority.

A senior official close to the inquiry proceedings informed The Nation that the complainant female student had requested the inquiry committee to formally request the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to collect the mobile record and she was ready to cooperate in this regard.

However, the committee instead of recommending penalty requested the PIMS administration to take necessary action on its findings.

Sources informed The Nation that while the findings of the report have been shared with the accused, the female victim is running from pillar to post to get her hands on it.

“A certain lobby is trying to rescue Mohammad Tahir and cosmetic administrative measures have been taken to alleviate the situation,” said a senior official at PIMS.

He also said that some of the staff members close to the accused are pressurizing and misbehaving with the student when she demands the copy of the inquiry report.

“A false campaign has also been launched on social media against the student by a group backed by the accused to divert attention from the real issue,” said the official.

JED PIMS Dr Ejaz Qadeer talking to The Nation confirmed that the inquiry has been completed and the harassment committee report has been received.

He confirmed that the accused Mohammad Tahir has been suspended from nursing college and transferred to PIMS.

He also said that the harassment committee has submitted its finding and the administration has forwarded it to the harassment cell of the Federal Ombudswoman.

“The action will be taken by the ombudswoman,” he said.

The student in her complaint had alleged that the instructor Mohammad Tahir had threatened to fail her in examinations if she refused his offer for friendship.

The student had also complained that the accused Mohammad Tahir was following her routine and harassing her.

The Nation repeatedly contacted accused for his comments but he didn’t respond till filing of this story.