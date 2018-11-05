Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested scores of activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during crackdowns in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for their involvement in blocking roads, torching and damaging public property and vehicles during protests against the acquittal of Asia Bibi by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a blasphemy case, informed official sources here on Monday.

Police have earlier had lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against the activists and leaders of TLP in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. According to sources, Koral and Shehzad Town police, following orders of SSP (Operations) Syed Amin Bukhari, raided several places in Alipur Frash, Taramri Chowk and its suburbs and held more than 32 activists and leaders of TLP. The detainees were shifted to police stations and were put behind in lock ups.

They said that the police raided the houses of Rizwan Saifi, the TLP candidate for general elections in NA-52, and picked up his brother. Similarly, police raided the residence of Naat Khuwan Aaqib Kiyani at Taramri Chowk and picked up his brothers.

Sihala police also took action against the accused and held 10 activists of TLP and locked them up. Earlier, PS Sihala booked more than 80 activists and leaders of TLP in two cases on charges of blocking roads and on interfering into police matters. SHO PS Sihala Muhammad Iqbal, while talking to media, confirmed the arrests.

On the other hand, Kallar Syedan police also raided seminaries and arrested students from there.

However, police has not shared the strength of detainees with the media yet. No senior police official of the twin cities was available to comment on the situation.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan visited Police Line at H-11 where he was saluted by a contingent of the police.