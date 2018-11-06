Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - The district police claimed to have lassoed as many as 70 suspects allegedly involved in ransacking and damaging public and private properties, and burning vehicles.

The arrested suspects, along with hundreds others, had also been involved in injuring 34 police personals during three days protests erupted after the apex court verdict, acquitting Aasia Bibi of blasphemy charges.

According to police sources, the police have launched an operation against those persons who had been involved in blocking roads, rioting, and creating nuisance for the public.

The district police have got registered a case against 300 suspected persons, hundred among them nominated TLP activists.

The police, however, have not disclosed names of the arrested persons.

The police sources said that further arrest will be made and all those involved in burning public and private property will be brought to the justice.