KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab termed Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry’s statement regarding transfers of Rs 75,000 crores to Sindh government as ridiculous and clarified that only Rs 39,000 crores were received by the province in last 10 years.

In a statement issued on Monday, the adviser said that it reflected that Fawad was unaware of the revenue affairs and his statement was fake, fabricated and suspicious.

“Fawad should correct his figures,” said the provincial adviser, adding that getting federal transfers was constitutional right of any federating unit and not a favour. He said that rights of Sindh were being pillaged on one hand while taunting was also continued.

He said that Rs50 billion were payable to Sindh government and demanded the federal government to release these dues immediately. He also asked Fawad Chaudhary to play his role for releasing dues of Sindh government.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Vice President Rashid Hussain Rabbani and Secretary Information Ajiz Dhamra held a press conference at Bilawal House Media Cell, on Monday in which they addressed the Pakistan Tehereek-e Insaf and asked the party to give explanation of PTI’s Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks.

They said that Chaudhry is a bone of contention in today’s politics. He should rather defend his own government with regard to its performance during past 70 days and should stop criticising the PPP and its provincial government. He is using maligning tactics instead.

They said that the hooliganism across Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa is naked to everyone’s eyes. The atrocities inflicted y the incumbent Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati on a poor family, overnight transfer of DPO Pak Pattan and IG Islamabad is open and is truly portraying the tyrant mindset of PTI.

They said that PTI has formed its government in Centre with votes of those they had described as enemies it is like a beggar’s bag, which is so fragile that it might be torn and sacked of its own in case it loses support from its petty allies. In fact, PTI has disowned its policies and claims just for the sake of power. The policies have been dumped at dumpsters and they have hugged “Chaprasi”, “Robber” and Terrorist.”

They said that Federal Information Minister Chaudhry has the full capacity to do advocacy for the Dictator Musharraf and pave ways for his comeback.

They said that PTI should bear in mind that their government was formed with the support of dictators’ signaling and staff and such government have very short span of life. PTI’s federal and provincial governments have utterly failed to provide relief to the masses and the peoples’ problems have increased rather than decreasing. The POL and gas prices have been hiked unprecedented and common men’s commodities have gone beyond reach of poor people. PTI is rather promoting the culture of ethnicity.

They said that PTI ministers unnecessarily criticising the PPP’s provincial government in Sindh as they sometimes speak of switching off water valve of Thar and sometimes they talk about imposing Governor Rule in Sindh.

They warned PTI should not remain mistaken over Sindh’s potential as the PPP has always challenged the dictators and laid tremendous sacrifices and that PPP won’t allow anyone to derail the democracy.

They said that PTI’s ministers speak on accountability in Sindh and they speak much over the share given to Sindh but they seldom look around. They have ruined the province they had been ruling over since past six years. The developments there are only on papers.

They said that Sindh adds 70 percent of total revenue to the national exchequer but gets peanut sized share from the federation. In addition, all developmental projects in Sindh are delayed because of delayed release of required funds from the federal government.

They said that the Prime Minister issued stern warning to the miscreants but his ministers signed an NRO with the miscreants and that was a sheer portrayal of hypocrisy.

“PTI is talking uselessly about the writ of the state because they were the ones who attacked the parliament, PTV and other national institutions. Miserably, the state TV is describing the Prime Minister as “Beggar” with regard to his visit to China,” they held.

They said that Sindh government does not want any NRO. PPP is the guardian of NFC, constitution and 18th amendment and whosoever would make attempts to change these would face stern reaction, they added.