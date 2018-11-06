Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the provincial and federal governments to take all possible measures to provide healthcare facilities to the people of Balochistan. The President said this while talking to Minister for Public Health Engineering, Balochistan Noor Muhammad Dummar who met him here at Aiwan-e- Sadr on Monday.

Minister for Public Health Engineering, Balochistan Noor Muhammad Dummar briefed the President on the ongoing projects and steps being taken to provide health facilities to the people. President Dr Arif Alvi said that both provincial and federal governments must take all possible measures to provide healthcare facilities to the people of Balochistan, especially the remote areas. The President emphasised that physically and mentally healthy Human Resource is key to the progress and development of any nation.

He added that it is primary responsibility of the state to provide accessible and equitable healthcare to the masses in order to make them productive members of the society.

He stressed that our focus should be on the preventive medical care instead of curative approach.

He added that awareness campaign for the public must be launched to promote sanitation and healthy lifestyle which are the basic of preventive healthcare.