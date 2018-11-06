Share:

KAMALIA - In a press conference at Kamalia Press Club, social figure Ch M Sarwar Noor stated that Chaudhry Rehmat Ali gave identity to the country by proposing the name Pakistan.

He added: “Chaudhry Rehmat Ali is the most prominent historical figures after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. He was buried temporarily in the UK before the creation of Pakistan.

We have filed a case in the UK to transfer his remains to Pakistan; the process is in the last phase and 90 percent of work has been completed. The British court has asked the Government of Pakistan for an NOC for which I am in Pakistan.”

Ch M Sarwar Noor stated that current Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised him before the election that he would assist him in every aspect of this mission.

He appealed to PM Imran Khan via media to issue the NOC. To a question, he said that after receiving from the UK government the remains of Chaudhry Rehmat Ali would be handed over to his family in Pakistan.

“His family may bury the remains wherever they wish.” He added that he would take the matter to the Supreme Court if the government did not cooperate with him.

BOOKED: Assistant Director Agriculture Khalid Mehmood checked various fields on reports of violation of section 144 PPC here. Khan Muhammad at Chak 724 G/B and M Zafar at Mauza Sheikh Burhan had set stubble on fire. Kamalia Saddr police filed separate cases on the complaint of Assistant Director Agriculture Khalid Mehmood.

On the other hand, Fesco Kamalia Xen Kaleemullah briefed the media about electricity feeders closed on 5 November (yesterday) due to repair work. He told that the 11KV feeders of Sugar Mills, City Kamalia, Haneef Shaheed, Haveli, Magneja, Jungle, Kalera, Jakhar, Ravi, Qadir Bakhsh, Railway Road, Civil Line, City One, and Patli areas would remain closed from 9am to 1pm on 5 November.