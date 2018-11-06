Share:

Driving to parliament house Monday afternoon, I took it almost for granted that at the outset of the resumed sitting of the national assembly the government would endure embarrassing taunts and barbs. Taking advantage of its numerical strength both the PML-N and the PPP might loudly wonder as to what happened to restoring the writ of the state Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to before flying on a 5-day visit to China.

PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was supposed to lead the noise making. After all, courageously disregarding the mob fearing caution opted by most of his party legislators, he had stood in the House to offer unconditional support to the government if it had decided to restore the writ of the state with now or never resolve.

He preferred not to attend the Monday sitting. The PML-N President, Shahbaz Sharif, did turn up early but mostly stayed put in a committee room with his parliamentary party. Sources, one can trust, later informed me that his deliberations were not at all focused on government’s soft-looking handling of the chaos-creating mobs for three constant days last week. He was far more interested to anxiously read fine print of the joint communiqué issued at the end of Prime Ministerial visit to China. Former Prime Minister, Shahid Khakan Abbassi, diligently joined him in doing so.

It was but obvious that none of the opposition parties were interested to embarrass the PTI government by putting teasing questions over the manner it had handled the chaos that a specific group of zealots succeeded in spreading all across the country last week. The vote-bank-dependent politicos do not want to stick their necks out in touching a “sensitive issue” that often invokes passion rather than rational discussion in our society.

The expedient timidity of the combined opposition has furnished a perfect opportunity for some ministers to spin ‘positive’ stories regarding the way they handled chaotic days of the past week.

These ministers keep boasting that they succeeded in managing the chaos with far better speed and finesse than the previous government, which miserably failed to clear Faizabad Chowk that connects Islamabad with Rawalpindi. A charged crowd kept sitting there for 22 days. Eventually, it was persuaded to disperse after signing of a shamelessly appeasing document.

The same ministers also insist that a specific group of West-inspired and donors-driven “liberals” wanted the government to go for a head-on showdown with passionately charged crowds all across the country. The government proved too wise by not walking into the trap laid by them.

At the same time, though, we are being constantly told that the government is no mood to forget and forget. With effective use of the modern technology, hundreds of arsonists and troublemakers have been identified. Many of them have also been nabbed by local police in various cities of Punjab and now is the time to frame criminal charges against them.

Boastfully furnishing details regarding the law enforcement operation, the same ministers are cunningly silent or deliberately ambiguous about the fate of “religious leaders” who had incited people to go for the kill. We are rather been told that a significant number of arrested persons were never known for being active in the party that incited violence last week. Many of them were rather known supporters of some mainstream parties, especially the PML-N.

The obvious priority of the government is to firmly punish the second and third tier workers of the party that had incited violence. Perhaps it is presumed that after being deprived of foot soldiers, the peculiar group of religious leaders would think twice to dare the might of the state any time soon. Let’s wait and see whether this tactics proves wishful thinking in days to come.

The PML-N is not going to let the government spin feel good stories regarding prime ministerial visit to China, however. Shahbaz Sharif may personally lead spinning the story that after his keenly awaited visit to Pakistan’s all –weather friend, the prime minister is returning to home “empty handed.”

The attempt to spin and counter spin stories regarding the said visit will surely provide an engaging diversion to both the government and the opposition, who definitely appear to forget the nightmarish days of the last week and move on.