SADIQABAD - A man killed his two nieces, who were abducted and raped by an influential landlord, to 'restore honour of the family.'

According to sources, the two ill-fated girls were first abducted and raped by an influential landlord and then fell victim to the wrath of his uncle when they returned home.The incident took place in Jamaluddin Wali area of Tehsil Sadiqabad.

Father of the ill-fated sisters stated that an influential landlord abducted his daughters - Naheed and Bisma and raped them.

"The accused released them on Sunday night", the father was quoted as saying.

When the hapless girls reached home, their uncle and other relatives--present on the occasion-- brutally killed them on the spot for 'restoring honour'.

The police have lodged a case of the incident whereas three persons have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the dead bodies have been shifted to Sadiqabad THQ Hospital for autopsy.