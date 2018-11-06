Share:

LAHORE - Former first class cricketer Asif Faridi has said that roots of ‘cricket mafia’ are still in the PCB, which is a big hurdle in bringing ‘positive change’ in the cricket board.

Former first class cricketers Asif Faridi, Masood Anwar, Imran Malik and Sajid Munir on Sunday were called on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani. PCB Director Domestic Cricket Haroon Rasheed and Deputy Election Commissioner Ahmed Shahzad Farooq Rana were also present there.

During the meeting, they discussed the plans for the better performance and contribution of regional assertions especially of Rawalpindi cricket, which has been destroyed by a mafia, still being backed by the PCB officials.

They also briefed the PCB chief about the fake scrutiny of District Cricket Association (DCA) Rawalpindi, which has almost ruined the club cricket by empowering fake clubs and denying genuine clubs of their due rights.

“Former governing board member Shakil Sheikh is behind the downfall of the regional cricket. He not only sent all the fake documents for scrutiny to the PCB but also failed to hold a single tournament in last 10 years and also didn’t qualify for the criterion of holding at least two tournaments as per PCB rule, which made the scrutiny process bogus.

“As per PCB constitution, the annual subscription or any other dues should be paid through bank draft, not through cash, which is prohibited in the PCB constitution. But the DCA Rawalpindi received the said amount against the fake receipts, which is against the model constitution of clubs, regions and the PCB,” they added.

In the light of above mentioned details, everything the DCA Rawalpindi has done under Shakil Sheikh, has just one agenda of getting hold of the association and unfortunately, through fake scrutiny, 22 registered DCA Rawalpindi clubs, who were playing cricket regularly for 40 to 50 years, were made inactive and their vote of right was snatched from them.

They appealed PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to look into this matter of grief concern and put an adhoc on DCA Rawalpindi and hold fresh scrutiny and elections of the association and take the culprits to task, as this bold step will help in bringing positive changes in Rawalpindi cricket.