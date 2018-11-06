Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday said that it was a test case for the state to trace killers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami chief Maulana Samiul Haq.

After condoling with the family of the late Maulana in Akora Khattak, he vowed to take his killers to task.

“I have come here on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said, adding that PM had ordered an inquiry into the high profile killing while he was in China.

The federal government had directed Punjab Police and its Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to utilise all resources to nab the killers, he said. “All technology measures including geo-fencing are being used,” he added.

Maulana Samiul Haq, the chief of his own faction of JUI, was murdered last Friday in mysterious circumstances at his home located in a housing society of Rawalpindi.

The minister said that Maulana had been living in that private society where state of the art surveillance system, including CCTV cameras, was being used.

Afridi underscored that there should not be a hurry in holding the investigation into this case to reach the real culprits. “Because this is a test case for Pakistan and the state and all measures are being taken to resolve this case.”

He said that the details of the investigations conducted so far would be s shared with the prime minister tomorrow.

“All faces including facilitators, supporters and financiers behind the killing would be unearthed, their roles would be identified and they would be brought to justice,” he said.

He gave a pledge to the bereaved family that an example will be made out of all the characters in this case.

On the other hand, sources said the interior ministry had started receiving video footages of those violent elements that damaged and burnt the private and public properties during the three-day long protests by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and activists of different other religious groups after the acquittal of Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

An official of the interior ministry said that they were receiving videos in bulk through official WhatsApp number and the institutions concerned were analysing the videos to reach out to the culprits.

The ministry, the other day, had circulated its official WhatsApp number for sharing of the videos of the damages.