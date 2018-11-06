Share:

ISLAMABAD - PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Monday held one-on-one meeting with his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif at his Ministers Colony residence and discussed the pending NAB cases and inquiries against the family members, besides the overall political situation in the country and role of the PML-N.

Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was staying in the official residence allocated in Ministers Colony for Leader of Opposition, which was declared detention centre of NAB as he (Shehbaz) was in the NAB custody on charges of corruption in several cases and was brought here from Lahore on the special production orders of Speaker National Assembly for ongoing session.

Party sources informed The Nation that both Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif were confident that they would face ‘politically-motivated’ cases against them in the courts of law and would not bow to any pressure from any quarter.

Sources said that it was also the unanimous view of both that incumbent government should be given time as the more they would commit political and economic blunders, the sooner they would lose their standing in the masses.

They agreed not to become part of any movement to dislodge the government and it was further decided that the PML-N would convince other political parties to let the government function for another few months.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif informed the party chief Shahbaz Sharif about his plan to defend the suspension of their terms in Avenfield Properties Reference by Islamabad High Court in Supreme Court of Pakistan for which their lawyers had furnished documents in the apex court.

It was further decided in the meeting that the PML-N would work for bringing all the Opposition parties on one platform for which both the brothers discussed and devised future strategy to be implemented in consultation with the leadership of other Opposition parties.

It was also decided in the meeting that the party would fully participate in the Parliamentary Committee on Elections 2018 and would present irrefutable facts about the alleged rigging in July 25 general polls.

The maiden meeting of the 30 members Parliamentary Committee was scheduled for Tuesday (today) but now it would meet on Wednesday when the Committee would elect its Chairman and initiate work on formation of its Terms of Reference (TORs).