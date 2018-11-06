Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Terming the prime minister’s China visit a complete flop, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that all the tall claims of the government fell flat as he failed to secure some extraordinary economic favour form Beijing.

Chairing the Parliamentary Party meeting of PML-N here at the Parliament House on Monday, PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif reviewed the functioning of the party both within and outside the Parliament. He also admired the role being played by the party leaders during the recent sit-in by activists of a religious outfit.

Shehbaz said that they believed in constructive politics and would not indulge in the politics of disruption or vendetta as it would only damage the democratic institutions.

Some senior members of PML-N in attendance of the meeting disclosed that Shehbaz was of the view that the incumbent PTI-led government was not having vision to take the country forward and dubbed the people sitting in the federal cabinet incompetent and incapable of handling the statecraft.

Later briefing the media about the deliberations of the meeting party spokesperson Maryam Aourengzeb said that the overall political situation with PML-N role both inside and outside the Parliament came under discussion.

She said that it was the consensus view of the participants that incumbent PTI government was pushing the country into deep economic crisis, as neither the government had any vision to steer the country out of the prevailing economic mess nor they had strategy for it.

She further said that Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif was worried about it and shared his concern with party parliamentarians that the ruling coalition would aggravate the economic crisis due to which the already under economic crunch masses’ problems would increase.

The PML-N parliamentary party has expressed concern over the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products and the gas and electricity rates which would make things more difficult for common people.

Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif greeted the party leaders returned to the Lower House of the Parliament in recently held by-polls and said that the victory of PML-N candidates in such a big number showed the masses confidence in the party and gave credence to their claim of massive rigging in July 25 general elections.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition in consultation with senior party leaders has constituted 18 members committee under the head of former interior minister Ch Ahsan Iqbal to revamp the party and to spruce up the organisational structure of the party at all tiers.

Insiders in the party informed that initially the committee would update the data of the party’s organisation structure at various levels and then would give recommendation to the party chief how to spruce it up and make it a formidable force from top to basic tier at tehsil and ward level.

Sources in the party disclosed that restructuring of the party at grass-root level would be made in the light of the recommendations of the committee.

The members of the committee include Abdul Khalid Wasi (AJK), Ameer Muqam, Asad Junejo, Ghalib Khan (Fata), Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Nelson Azeem, Nuzhat Sadiq, Sardar Owais Leghari, Ms Raheela Durrani, Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Shah Mahmood Shah, Atta Ullah Tarar.

Sources say the need to activate and put in order the party structure at the lower level has been necessitated for keeping party voters and supporters in loop so that they don’t feel left alone in a situation when the Party President is in NAB custody and Party Quaid is in low profile about his public appearance and activity. The party reorganization has also become needful in view of the PTI government moves towards scrapping the existing local government system and to introduce the one of its choice and suitability. Given the fact that about 90 per cent local government representatives in Punjab relate to the PML-N and most of them are also office holders, need has arisen to keep them on the toes to protect the existing LG system which provides the PML-N good political base in Punjab. Apart from that an active existence of party offices at the district, tehsil and UC level will facilitate it in showing its concrete presence against other parties so that its mainstream image as a vibrant party remain intact.