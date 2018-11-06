Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - The SHO Lahore Rang Mehal Police along with his driver, and gunman were gunned downed in an ambush here at GT Road near Al-Meezan Bank in Muridke on Monday.

According to police, SHO Zahid Mehmood Rathore, a resident of Muridke along with his driver Aslam and gunman Ejaz alias Papu was heading for Lahore in a car.

Near Al-Meezan Bank branch at GT Road, two unidentified assailants, riding a bike, let off a volley of gunshot on the car. As a result, the gunman of the police officer and driver died instantly while he sustained critical gunshot wounds.

He was being shifted to Lahore but he succumbed to his wounds before reaching any hospital.

The deceased SHO was the younger brother of a local property dealer Tahir. News of the incident spread in the district like a wildfire.

When contacted spokesman for Sheikhupura DPO Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, Wajid said that a special team under the supervision of SP (Investigations) Asadur Rehman has been constituted to investigate the case.

The team will investigate the case on scientific lines to trace the attackers and bring to the book, he added.

On the other hand, the SP (Investigations) suspected that the incident seems to be the outcome of an old enmity. He, however, said that it is premature to establish any fact and further investigation has been launched to unfold the mystery surrounding the murder.

INP adds: Zahid Mehmood was travelling from his home in Murdike to Lahore when gunmen opened fire on his car at GT Road, Sheikhupura DPO Jahanzeb Nazir Khan told media.

The DPO said that the police have sealed all entry and exits point of the district and a search operation has been launched to arrest the attackers.