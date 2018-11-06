Share:

KARACHI :The Sindh government and Belgium state agency, Wallonia Export-Investment Agency have entered into an agreement for promotion of trade, investment and jointly working on public- private-partnership (PPP) in Sindh. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Ambassador of Belgium Frederic Verheydin witnessed signing ceremony, said a statement on Monday. Director Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Azeem Uqaili signed the MoU on behalf of Sindh government while on behalf of Chief Executive Officer, Wallonia Export-Investment Agency Mrs Pascale Delcomminette signed the MoU on behalf of Agency.

The chief minister told the trade delegation led by Ambassador of Belgium Frederic Verheydin that Sindh was seriously working on adopting new cropping patterns under which low-water crops would be sown.

In this sector Sindh and Belgium traders can work on PPP mode, he said and added that there was huge potential in corporate cattle farming in Sindh. This sector has a potential of huge returns. The visiting trade delegation showed interest in renewable energy, urban water supply in for Karachi and BRT.

It was decided that the traders of Belgium and Sindh Board of Investment would sit together and explore the avenues for investment.