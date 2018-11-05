Share:

Rawalpindi-A man gunned down his wife while unknown culprits attacked and injured two children in different parts of the district, informed official sources here on Monday.

A man was also killed in a road traffic accident in the limits of Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan. Police registered cases and have begun investigation, they said.

According to sources, a man identified as Zafar Iqbal, resident of Galyana, appeared before Gujar Khan Police and lodged a complaint that his daughter SN (27) had married a man identified as Farrukh Shehbaz in Diya Village 8 years ago.

The couple had two kids, he said. He wrote in the application that the couple had often quarreled over domestic issues.

“Farrukh physically abused SN after which she left her house and came to my house,” he said. He stated that he along with other family members were sitting in the courtyard of his house at 6:40pm on 4/11/2018 when Farrukh stormed into the house and started shouting at SN.

The applicant alleged that Farrukh shot SN with a pistol and managed to escape the scene. He requested the police to register a case against him. Police are looking for the killer after filing a murder case against him, sources said.

Meanwhile, two children were attacked and injured allegedly by a knife wielding man in their house located at Jamilabad in Taxila.

Police, however, termed the occurrence of the incident as suspicious and launched an investigation into the allegations. According to sources, Yasin, a flower seller by profession, lodged a complaint with PS Taxila stating that an unknown man wielding a knife and pistol had entered his house and attacked and injured his son Hassnain (4) and daughter Saira (8).

He alleged that the attacker managed to escape from the crime scene after resorting to aerial firing. He asked the police to take action against the attacker.

SHO PS Taxila Chaudhry Riaz, when contacted, said that the police have begun an investigation into the incident after receiving a complaint from the children’s father.

He said that the circumstances of the case are suspicious and the police are trying to uncover the truth. A man identified as Usman alias Mani was killed in a road mishap in Kallar Syedan, informed sources.

According to sources, Usman was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding passenger van hit him. Resultantly, the man sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Police shifted the dead body to THQ for autopsy. A case was registered against the driver of the passenger van, who managed to escape from the scene, they said.