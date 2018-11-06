Share:

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to do away with the internal examiners in all professional undergraduate and postgraduate examinations for ensuring transparency in the practical examinations. This was decided in 54th meeting of UHS Syndicate held here on Monday with Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair. The syndicate constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Prof Rakhshanda Rehman, Dean, School of Health Sciences, Fatima Memorial System Lahore to submit recommendations in this regard. The members also recommended that necessary amendments should be made in UHS service statutes for regularization of varsity’s contractual employees. Moreover, approval was also given to adopt Punjab government’s rules with regards to financial assistance family of an employee who dies while in-service. The syndicate also approved recommendations for revision and upgradation of medical and health sciences’ curricula in order to incorporate ethics and human values in it. Those who participated in the meeting included Prof Zia-ul-Qayyum Vice Chancellor University of Gujrat, Prof Khawaja Sadiq Hussain Ex-Principal King Edward Medical College Lahore, Prof Rakhshanda Rehman Dean, School of Health Sciences Fatima Memorial System Lahore, Prof Saeed Khokhar Ex-principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Lahore, noted columnist Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi, Dr Saqib Mehmood UHS Controller of Examinations, Dr Asad Zaheer Registrar UHS and representative of Punjab Health and Finance departments.