Share:

KANDKOT - A youth was shot dead after he offered resistance to a house robbery in the limits of Shabirabad police station on Monday.

A group of dacoits barged into a house of Soomra in Zafar Soomro village in the jurisdiction of Shabirabad police station. Police said that victim identified Jaan Mohammad Soomro was sleeping in his house when armed men barged into his house for dacoity as soon as he resisted the dacoity, they shot him and killing him on the spot and fled away.

Later, area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital for postmortem. No case was registered till filling of the report.

After the incident relatives and villagers of the victim blocked the Kandhkot-Jacobabad road for half an hour where they blazed tyres and demanded from Sindh IGP, Larkana DIG and Kashmor SSP for justice.