Share:

LAHORE - More than 30 million (31,185,316) e-challans have been issued through the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s e-ticketing system developed for the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP). This information was revealed during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor on Tuesday. The meeting was informed that approximate daily average of challans is 36,672, including 23,252 HTV chalans and 10,420 LTV chalans. The National Highways and Motorways Police Ticketing System reported challan devices registered are around 90 while officers registered as dashboard users are 200. The total count of help extended by NH&MP to citizens is 20,787,760. It was also informed that the e-ticketing App has been improved and additional features have been incorporated in the system, which include officers helping with Pictures Module, Accident tagging with Pictures Module and Fine Reconciliation. NH&MP with the help of PITB has already made 84 beats completely operational. The collected stats from this system show most frequent offences include B61 that is weak tyres, driving without seatbelt, mobile phone use, broken side mirror and improper light. At least 205,668 such offences have been reported this year. The number of improper lane usage (B56) cases is 173,305. The number of driving without helmet offences B43 is 157,851, careless driving B49 110414, improper load of goods offence B39 88,700 and B41 obstructing traffic are reported 83,585 times.

The technology oriented device was developed in June 2015 and its first trial was conducted in August 2015. After improvements in the system, it is now operative all over the country. The system data collects details of the vehicles, accidents, date of the incident, habitual violators and real time location of time stamp, accident analysis, causes and the person involved, which is a big leap ahead through technology.