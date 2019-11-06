Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood is representing the country in the World Squash Federation’s (WSF) two-day 49th Annual General Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.

The matters relating to the development of squash across the world will be discussed during the meeting. A meeting between Aamir and PSA CEO Alex Gough was also held on Tuesday. During the meeting, Aamir briefed about the security situation in Pakistan to convince the PSA for allocation of international squash tournaments to Pakistan without any condition of security fee and security survey, as many sponsors are objecting and backing out because of these conditions.

Talking to The Nation from Cape Town, Aamir said: “I have also held detailed meetings with WSF President Jacque Fontaine, Malaysian Squash Federation (MSF) President Nik Razeen A Daud and Egyptian Squash Federation (ESF) President Assem Khalifa to discuss strategies for development of squash in the region. It is expected that the efforts would help remove the security fee and survey condition. I will also make efforts to convince the WSF for allocation of World Junior Championship 2022 to Pakistan.”