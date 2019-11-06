Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-All is set to pay glorious tributes to over 700,000 martyrs of Jammu through the commemoration of the human history’s bleakest day in the region - the Jammu Martyrs Day at both sides of the line of control in the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state and the rest of the world over on Wednesday (today).

The day is commemorated to remember the supreme sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of Jammu city and other parts of the region this day in 1947 in a week period from the day ahead.

Over 250,000 Muslim residents of Jammu city and adjoining areas were martyred on a single day of 6th of November 1947 by the despotic dogra forces led by Hindu fanatics / gangsters backed by the occupying Indian military soldiers under a pre-planned conspiracy while they were moving for migrating to the newly-borne beloved - Pakistan.

The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the supreme sacrifices of lives rendered by those over 2.50 lakh inmates of Jammu including men, women, children and elderly Muslims who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters including the Indian occupying and the dogra military troops near Jammu-Sialkot working boundary under a nefarious pre-planned conspiracy of vanishing the Muslims while they were proceeding for migrating to their beloved Pakistan.

Like all previous years the Jammu martyrs day will be commemorated with the renewal of the pledge to continue mission of Kashmiri martyrs to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

Jammu Kashmir people by observing the day will renew the resolve this year too to continue the ongoing struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches till the achievement of the last victory coupled with the heartfelt aspirations for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute through a tripartite composite dialogue between Pakistan, India and people of Jammu & Kashmir.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir special ceremonies including seminars and symposiums will be held in all small and major towns of all ten districts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelam valley as well as in various parts of Pakistan - dwelled with Jammu Kashmir refugees, to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu martyrs, gunned down by the armed Hindu fanatics including Indian occupying and dogra military hooligans, this day (November 6) 72 years ago in 1947.

In Mirpur elaborated programs have been chalked out through holding of the separate mega congregations under the auspices of various local social, political, religious and human rights organizations to pay rich tributes to Jammu Kashmir martyrs.