ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar yesterday asked ASEAN parliamentarians to raise Kashmir issue in their respective parliamentarians, as innocent Kashmiris are being deprived of their human rights and identity.

Asad, in a meeting with ASEAN parliamentarians, apprised the delegation about the worst lockdown and the inhuman treatment with the people of Kashmir in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiri people were subjected to worst lockdown in global history depriving them of their fundamental rights.

He said that the 93-day long lockdown had turned the valley into a jail, aggravating their miseries in terms of blocking communication and non-supply of food items and medicines.

The Speaker said that thousands of youth had been subjected to abduction, torture and custodial killings besides indiscriminate use of arms on innocent women and children. He asked the Parliamentarians to propagate the Kashmir issue in true perspective in their respective countries and Parliaments for putting diplomatic pressure on India to resolve the issue as per its international commitments and aspiration of people of the valley.

The ASEAN Parliamentarians have termed Kashmir dispute a global issue and have assured to raise the predicament of Kashmiris at international and regional forums.

They condemned the Indian oppression against innocent Kashmiris depriving them of their human rights and identity.

A delegation comprising members of the Parliament from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Region led by Dato Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, President of Majlis Perundingan Islam, Malaysia (MAPIM), met Speaker Asad Qaiser in Parliament House.

The Members of the Parliaments of Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Singapore are currently visiting Pakistan to get insight of the Kashmir issue.

Head of the delegation Dato Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid said that ASEAN nations strongly support the right of self-determination to Kashmiris which had been constantly been denied by India. He said that the manner, India was propagating the Kashmir issue was a sheer defiance of its international commitments.

He informed the Speaker that an ASEAN Kashmir Advocacy Group was being established for highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective. He condemned the Indian forces for obstructing Kashmiris to perform their religious obligations.

He said that the delegation will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Line of Control to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. He further informed that he along with his other fellow parliamentarians would meet Speakers of ASEAN countries and apprise them about the Kashmir issue.