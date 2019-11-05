Share:

Asthma is a chronic disease that effects the airways which carry oxygen in out of the lungs. If a person has asthma, the side of these airways are irritated and swollen. It can cause shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing and tightness in the cheat.

According to a report around 15 million adults agony from asthma due to increasing urban population, air pollution and other environmental factors. Commonly the tobacco smoke and outdoor pollution are known asthma triggers in the children.

Owing to smoking, around 10 per cent of total children population and 5 percent of adults of total population suffering from asthma disease. It is my humble request to health authorities to consolidate the laws for eliminating the problems of the sake of young generation.

AHMED KARIM,

Turbat.