Share:

ISLAMABAD-The audio story of life of Baba Guru Nanak Dev in Russian language has been released by DND Russian Radio, reports DND News Agency.

This is the first-ever audio story of Baba Guru Nanak’s life in Russian language having been released online.

The released of the audio story of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s life in Russian language is linked with celebrations of 550th Birthday Anniversary starting on November 9 when Pakistan will also inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor linking Gurdawara Dera Sahib with Indian Punjab.

Over 20,000 Sikhs are visiting Lahore, Nankana Sahib Sheikhupura and Gurdawara Dera Sahib during November 8 to November 12, the actual date of Birthday of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak.

Guru Nanak Sahib is respected by millions of millions people irrespective of their religious background.