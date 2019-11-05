Share:

ISLAMABAD-A participant of Azadi March conducted by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr. Waseem Khawaja told media that a 55-year-old Abdul Kareem died of cardiac arrest.

He said that the deceased was participant of Azadi March from Larkana and was brought dead at hospital. He added that he was brought in emergency where doctors examined him and declared dead.

Dr. Waseem also said that around 100 Azadi March participants have been brought to hospital for medical examination. He said that majority of the patients were suffering with seasonal flu and fever.

He also added that 30 patients were brought in emergency, and all were discharged after giving first aid treatment. Dr. Waseem also said that a number of participants who visited hospital for medical examination returned to protesting venue after getting treatment. He also said that three participants suffering from high temperature are still admitted in hospital, but are not in critical condition.

Dr. Waseem said that as the temperature of the city is falling down, the participants spending nights under open sky becoming ill.

The government has imposed emergency in all public sector hospitals of the city due to Azadi March .