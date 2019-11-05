Share:

ISLAMABAD-Beijing Academy of Sciences and Technology (BJAST) and Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) vowed to enhance collaborative research activities through faculty and student exchange programme.

A delegation of Beijing Academy of Sciences and Technology (BJAST) headed by Mr. Guo Guangsheng, President, BJAST along with the representatives of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) visited Quaid-i-Azam University on Tuesday. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University welcomed the delegation and gave a detailed presentation about the university, its faculties and academic programmes.

He also briefed the delegation regarding the ongoing collaboration between Quaid-i-Azam University and different Chinese Higher Education Institutions including the mega project, China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences.

The president urged the need to initiate collaborative research activities through faculty and student exchange programme.

Both sides discussed different options to identify fields and forms of collaboration between the institutions to work together in future.

Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Director Academics, QAU was nominated as focal person from QAU side to coordinate with Beijing Academy of Sciences and Technology.

The meeting was also attended by the Dean Biological Sciences, QAU, Registrar, and senior faculty members of the University.

