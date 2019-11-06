Share:

PESHAWAR - The Canadian government has gifted 500 bulletproof jackets and helmets to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police here on Tuesday.

In this connection, a function was held under aegis of UNODC at Chief Minister House where Provincial Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad and Information Minister KP Shaukat Yousafzai on behalf of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanked Canadian Government for the said gifts.

Canadian High Commissioner and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan were also present on the occasion. The Law Minister said that the cooperation of Canadian Government for establishment of peace in Pakistan was praised worthy.

He said that peace has been established in Pakistan after matchless sacrifices of police force and people. Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that despite difficulties Torkham Border has been opened round the clock to facilitate people on both side of the western border.

He said that a lot of opportunities for religious tourism existed in Pakistan after restoration of law and order situation in the country.

The Canadian High Commissioner lauded the efforts of the Pakistani government and police for establishment of peace in the country. IGP Naeem Khan thanked the Canadian govt for its help to KP police in different sectors.