ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said as the biggest challenge for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was to change the status quo , realisation of the dream of change into reality could only be achieved through departure from traditional practices and by giving priority to the welfare of masses.

“Naya Pakistan cannot be run through traditional practices. Creation of job opportunities for youth and elimination of poverty is our mission,” he said during a meeting with federal secretaries and provincial chief secretaries here.

Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Advisor on Establishment Shehzad Arbab and Special Assistant Shehzad Akbar were also present in the meeting.

The prime minister said with the investors showing interest in different sectors, appreciation in the value of rupee and augmentation of exports, the country’s economic situation was improving. He said the investors’ confidence in the government’s policies and measures taken so far was also very encouraging.

The prime minister said the international institutions had also recognised the change and there was a need to further improve that environment.

He said Pakistan had a lot of potential in tourism, which could play an important role in the country’s socio-economic development. There was a need to fully benefit from that potential, he added.

The prime minister said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove to be a game-changer and the CPEC projects would bring in a new era of development in the country.

The federal secretaries and provincial chief secretaries on the occasion gave suggestions to improve the functioning of various institutions.

The prime minister told the secretaries and recalled that soon after assuming the office he had a meeting with them which was aimed at making a strategy regarding the implementation of the government’s reforms agenda and vision. Such meetings would continue, he added.

He said since the government was fully cognizant of the problems faced by civil servants, all possible measures were being taken for the revival of a functional civil service and for removing the hardships faced by the civil servants.

The prime minister said a policy with regard to the tenure of posting for secretaries had been formulated so that they could serve in their relevant departments with full focus, concentration and dedication.

He told the secretaries that as competent, committed and hard-working civil service played a vital role in the implementation of the government’s vision, they should work with full dedication for public welfare and progress and strive to address the problems of people.

The prime minister said with a government in place which did not believe in putting any political pressure, civil servants had the best opportunity of serving the people and fully utilizing their capabilities.

He also stressed on the need of using technology to bring in transparency and modernity in governance.

Dr Ishrat Hussain briefed the meeting about institutional reforms.

The prime minister directed for early finalization of the process of recommendations, so as to improve the performance of civil service.