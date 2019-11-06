Share:

KARACHI - To control street crime, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved a plan to strengthen Madadgar 15 by enhancing its force and equipping them with vehicles, latest gadgets such as tablets and forensic labs so that prompt action could be ensured.

The chief minister also decided to conduct summary trail of the street criminals for which he constituted a committee under Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab and IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam to prepare their recommendations and submit their proposal for cabinet.

He took this decision on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting to evolve a strategy to control street crime in the city. The meeting was attended by Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IG CTD Kamran Fazal, Adl IG Special Branch Imran Yakoob, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal, DIG East Amir Farooqi, DIG West Amin Yousif Zai and other concerned officers.

Up-gradation of Madadgar 15

The chief minister on the recommendation of the IG Police approved provision of 200 tablets for vehicles to be used by Madagar 15. He approved Rs 6 million for the purpose.

Rs 102 million approved for city police

Madadgar 15 would have a dedicated force of 2900 policemen and 200 mobiles. They would be equipped with geo location caller. The SSU has been provided 30 mobiles and they would also be deployed with necessary force. The chief minister directed the IG police to launch special training of Madadgar 15 personnel by SSU.

Shah approved vehicles (APV – Suzuki) required for forensic van for each Police Station and establishment of Drug Rehabilitation Centers (DRC) at Malir and Korangi. On the pointation of the Additional IG Karachi, the chief minister approved Rs96 million for repair Karachi Police fleet and construction of police station buildings. At present only 20 police stations are functioning in proper buildings.

The chief minister on the recommendation of the Karachi police approved creation of Security and Emergency Response Division (SERD). It was also decided to further strengthen SSU, and Crowd Management Unit (CMU). These units would have professionally sound manpower/force with necessary vehicles.

Street Crime

Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister on street crime and efforts of Karachi police to curb the crime.

He said that the drug addicts were involved in street crime and there were a large number of addicts in streets. The other reasons of the street crime were as a source of living and purchasing of drug. The meeting pointed out that there was no proper rehabilitation mechanism for drug addicts.

It was also pointed out that the lengthy Criminal Procedure, right from registration of case to its final judgment in the court, procedures were inconvenient. “This discourages victim to get the case registered, thus accused get advantage,” the chief minister said and it was endorsed by the Adl IG Karachi saying that out of 2468 complainants approached by police [Police Victim Support Unit] only 15 agreed to get their cases registered. At this the chief minister directed his law advisor Murtaza Wahab to prepare recommendations to simplify the criminal procedure.

It was also pointed out that Bail Policy was quite liberal, therefore criminals keep repeating crime.

Illegal Immigrants such as Afghans, Burmese and Bengalis were also termed as drivers of street crime. The Adl IG Police told the chief minister that the police have started searching hideouts of criminals in 162 Slum areas of city.

The chief minister said that there was a dire need to expedite Safe City Project, apart from strengthening investigation / prosecution and also ordered establishment of Forensic Lab.

Adl IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon told the meeting that 390 offenders involved in repeated street crime have been apprehended in October, 2019 and 1631 narcotic addicts have also been taken into custody, of them 1156 narcotic addicts handed over to Edhi Home.

Adl IG Karachi told the chief minister that mobile patrolling and picketing at hot spots have been intensified. “Beat-wise mobile patrolling plan and patrolling by escort mobile of senior Police officers have been started,” he said.

Investigation Branch

The chief minister directed the IG police to create dedicated manpower for DNA / Biometrics and give them required training/expertise. He also issued orders for creation of Crime Scene Management Unit (CCMU), establishment of case file preparation rooms which must be equipped with necessary equipment and gadgets.

He directed the IG police to select competent officers for Investigation branch and enhance their technical support from IB. The IG police told the chief minister that 25 sub-divisional Investigation Officers were being posted.