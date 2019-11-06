Share:

K-Electric holds 108th Annual General Meeting

KARACHI (PR): K-Electric (KE) held its 108th Annual General Meeting (AGM) – FY 2018, at a local hotel in Karachi. The meeting was chaired by Ikram Sehgal, Chairman KE Board, with Moonis Alvi, CEO K-Electric also in attendance, along with Aamir Ghaziani, CFO; Rizwan Dalia, Company Secretary & CPO and other members of the Board and KE leadership.

OPPO to launch Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone

Lahore (PR): China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom, China’s three majorChinese carriers debuted 5G service packages on October 31st, marking the official commercialization of 5G in the country. OPPO announced that it will launch a Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone in December in Chinese mainland, so as to deliver an enhanced 5G experience to users and accelerate 5G adoption among a wider base of consumers. The 5G dual-mode smartphone will also be launched in multiple markets across the world.

6thPakPlas Expo continues to attract large crowd

Lahore (PR): As the Pakistan Plastic show 2019 entered its 2nd Day, large crowds continued to gather and seek valuable information and knowledge. The grand event being held at the Expo Centre in Lahore will continue from the 4th to 6th of November 2018. This mega-event is orchestrated by the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA), and has received an overwhelming response from more than 100 local and international exhibitors, as it is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors in three days.

Telenor Pakistan launches ‘Narrowband Internet of Things’

ISLAMABAD (PR): In another disruptive measure to boost the country’s digital ecosystem, Telenor Pakistan has successfully launched the first ever Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) site in Pakistan. With IoT expected to take over the technological landscape in years to come, the development of NB-IoT site is a major development as the technology ensures low power consumption resulting in higher battery life, penetrative signals for greater reach, low latency for quick response, high security and better scalability of the connected devices and integrated solutions.

Akzonobel Pakistan launches dulux aquashield

Lahore (PR): With the introduction of DuluxAquashield Flexible Waterproof Basecoat, AkzoNobel Pakistan, a leading Paints and Coatings companyhas successfully added another innovative product to its portfolio. AquashieldFlexible Waterproof Basecoat is a superior water proofing solution to guard structures against water damage,suitable for both interior and exterior walls. It helpsboth prevent water seepage and extend the life of top coats.

Speaking about the new product, Usman Hafaz, Head of Brand & Customer Marketing, AkzoNobel Pakistan commented, “The launch of DuluxAquashieldis a major step forward in the waterproofing categoryfor AkzoNobel Pakistan.The ‘Hydroshield Technology’, offers superior waterproofing, water repellence, algae and fungus resistance, alkali guard, extended top coats durability and crack bridging ability, bringing new life to damp interiors and exteriors.”