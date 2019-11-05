Share:

The Biggest problem in occupied Kashmir is considered curfew. In occupied Kashmir curfew had been started for a long or period of time still progressive. Kashmir people are facing a lot of difficulties in current circumstance or situation.

Approximately, more then thousand Kashmir’s were killed due to curfew.

Anyhow, two identified countries started a war on occupied Kashmir India vs Pakistan. Indian says that occupied Kashmir is one of substantial part of India. But Pakistan states that occupied Kashmir is known the compoinent of Pakistan not India it is better that occupied Kashmir should be a separated and free peace of place or rule itself nor be component of Pakistan or India . The United nation organisation should try to control the curfew system in occupied Kashmir.

SAKIM MURAD,

Turbat.