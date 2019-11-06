Share:

ISLAMABAD - The cutlery exports of the country witnessed an increase of 18.66 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year (2018-19). Pakistan exported cutlery worth $23.829 million during July-September (2019-20) against the exports of $20.082 million during July-September (2018-19), showing growth of 18.66 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports from the country during September 2019 increased by 12.92 percent when compared to the same month of the last year.