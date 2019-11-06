Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that success story of reforms agenda of his government and its efforts to turn around the national economy are hurting country’s powerful corrupt mafia.

He made these remarks while chairing the federal cabinet meeting which discussed threadbare economic and political situation with special focus on the ongoing sit-in by the JUI-F and other opposition parties here on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet expressed satisfaction over the positive economic trajectory of the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan later briefed the media that the Prime Minister gave a roadmap to various departments and ministries of their targets for the next three months.

She said that the Prime Minister gave directions to all ministries to take maximum efforts to complete public sector development programmes of their ministry in next three months. The Prime Minister further directed to work on job creation and parallel empowerment strategies for youth of the country.

The Prime Minister said he will himself monitor the progress so that decisions are made on time and red tapism is avoided.

The Prime Minister apprised the cabinet of political situation and said all indicators of the economy are on positive trajectory despite protests by the opposition parties.

The Special Assistant said reform agenda of the incumbent government is being resisted by status quo people who do not want change in the system. The Prime Minister reassured the cabinet that the government will not back away from reforms agenda as it is agenda for the development and progress of Pakistan.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar told the cabinet that economic indicators have witnessed improvements and economy is moving in right direction.

Foreign investment has increased in the country and stock market is stabilizing. Ease of doing business ranking has also witnessed significant improvements, he said.

The cabinet approved waiver of passport and fee requirement for pilgrims of Kartarpur Corridor.

Firdous said that the visa on arrival facility will be given to Sikh pilgrims, doing away the other requirements.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain apprised the cabinet on new local government system.

The cabinet also accorded approval to appointment of DG Rangers Punjab.