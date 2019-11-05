Share:

LOS ANGELES-Emma Watson is happy being ‘’self-partnered’’. The ‘Harry Potter’ actress ‘’never believed’’ people who claimed they were content to be single and it’s took her a ‘’long time’’ to embrace her own status without a partner.

She said: ‘’I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’

‘’It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.’’

Emma turns 30 next April and although she didn’t previously understand the ‘’big fuss’’ around the milestone birthday, she instantly felt ‘’stressed and anxious’’ when she reached 29 as there is so much pressure on reaching key life moments.

She told the new issue of Britain’s Vogue magazine: ‘’I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal...’

‘’Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.

‘’And I realise it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out...

The British star can next be seen in ‘Little Women’ and she loved getting the chance to work with her fellow ‘’activists’’ Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.